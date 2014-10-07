FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr in Sept
October 7, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1
percent from a year ago in September and were 0.1 percent higher
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Tuesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               SEPTEMBER   AUGUST     SEPTEMBER
                               2014        2014       2013
 Pct change m/m                 0.1         0.0         0.3
 Pct change y/y                -0.1         0.1        -0.1
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.1        99.0        99.2
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct          0.0         0.1        -0.1
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct          0.3         0.5        -0.1
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median       0.0 pct
 High         0.1 pct
 Low         -0.1 pct
                                
 M/M         
 Median       0.2 pct
 High         0.3 pct
 Low          0.1 pct
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
