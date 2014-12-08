FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr in November
December 8, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1
percent in November from a year ago and were unchanged compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Monday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               Nov 2014    Oct 2014   Nov 2013
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                0.0          0.0        0.0
 Pct change y/y                -0.1         0.0        0.1
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.1        99.1        99.1
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.1           0.1        0.1
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.4           0.5        0.1
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      0.0
 High        0.0
 Low         -0.2
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.0
 High        0.0
 Low         -0.2
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

