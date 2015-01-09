FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss CPI at -0.3 pct yr/yr in December
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss CPI at -0.3 pct yr/yr in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.3
percent from a year ago and were 0.5 percent lower in December
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Friday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               DEC 2014    NOV 2014   DEC 2013
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.5         0.0        -0.2
 Pct change y/y                -0.3        -0.1        0.1
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.6         99.1       98.9
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.3           0.1        0.0
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.4           0.4        0.2
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l

    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.