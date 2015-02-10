FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.5 pct yr/yr in January
February 10, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.5 pct yr/yr in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes headline)
    ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.5
percent from a year ago and were 0.4 percent lower in January
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Tuesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               JAN 2015    DEC 2014   JAN 2014
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.4        -0.5       -0.3
 Pct change y/y                -0.5        -0.3        0.1
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.2        98.6       98.6 
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.4         0.3        -0.1
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.5         0.4         0.2
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l

    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
