FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Swiss Q3 current account surplus narrows to 21 bln Sfr
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 21, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 8 months ago

Swiss Q3 current account surplus narrows to 21 bln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland's third-quarter current account surplus narrowed by 2 billion Swiss francs ($1.95 billion) to 21 billion as reduced receipts from labour and investment income offset a higher surplus from trade in goods, data from the Swiss National Bank showed on Wednesday.

The financial account balance -- the increase in the net international investment position resulting from cross-border investment -- rose by 8 billion francs from the year-ago period to 39 billion.

The net international investment position increased by 25 billion francs to 799 billion as foreign assets advanced more strongly than foreign liabilities.

$1 = 1.0275 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.