CORRECTED-Swiss current account surplus narrows in Q4 -SNB
March 21, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Swiss current account surplus narrows in Q4 -SNB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects para 2 to show surplus fell 5 bln, not 6 bln)

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s current account surplus narrowed to around 16 billion Swiss francs ($16.48 billion) in the fourth quarter, 4 billion francs less the year-earlier period, Swiss National Bank (SNB) statistics published on Monday showed.

The decrease was principally the result of a lower receipts surplus in the investment income component. This surplus fell by around 5 billion francs to 6 billion francs in the quarter, the SNB said.

$1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields

