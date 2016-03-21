CORRECTED-Swiss current account surplus narrows in Q4 -SNB

(Corrects para 2 to show surplus fell 5 bln, not 6 bln)

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s current account surplus narrowed to around 16 billion Swiss francs ($16.48 billion) in the fourth quarter, 4 billion francs less the year-earlier period, Swiss National Bank (SNB) statistics published on Monday showed.

The decrease was principally the result of a lower receipts surplus in the investment income component. This surplus fell by around 5 billion francs to 6 billion francs in the quarter, the SNB said.