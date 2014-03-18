UPDATE 1-Swiss government sees economy gathering steam into 2015

* SECO confirms growth outlook for 2015

* Says Swiss economy will strengthen

* Says risks from global economy still remain (Adds detail)

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy is likely to spring back from a weak fourth quarter and strengthen in the next two years, but some global economic risks remain, the government said on Tuesday, as it confirmed its growth outlook for 2015.

Switzerland’s economy stumbled in the fourth quarter of last year as exports fell, but other indicators, such as the forward-looking KOF, have pointed to an upturn going into 2014.

“The economic upturn in Switzerland is likely to gain in strength and to broaden in 2014 and 2015 - with positive contributions both from exports and the domestic economy,” economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.

Greater demand from the United States and European Union for Swiss goods and services should drive growth in exports, the SECO said.

However, it cautioned that risks to the economy remained. They include the euro zone’s fragile recovery and uncertainty over Switzerland’s relations with the European Union, its main trading partner, after Swiss voters backed a proposal to cap EU immigration.

The SECO lowered its growth forecast slightly to 2.2 percent for 2014 from a previous forecast of 2.3 percent. It kept its outlook for 2015 unchanged at the 2.7 percent it predicted in December.

It forecast consumer prices would rise by 0.1 percent this year, down from a prediction of 0.2 percent made in December, and predicted inflation of 0.4 percent next year. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley; Editing by Larry King)