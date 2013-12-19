FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss government sees economy strengthening over next two years
December 19, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss government sees economy strengthening over next two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Thursday it had a more positive outlook for Switzerland’s economy and expected a stronger economic upturn over the next two years.

“Further increasing exports and consequently a broaderbased economic expansion are expected, since domestic economy, which has held up well since the financial crisis, should remain robust,” economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.

“Providing the international economy continues on a gradual path of recovery there are good prospects for a strengthening economic upturn in Switzerland over the next two years,” it said.

The SECO increased its forecast for 2013 slightly to 1.9 percent growth, and kept to its outlook for 2014 of 2.3 percent.

It expects growth to accelerate to 2.7 percent in 2015.

It forecast consumer prices to fall by 0.2 percent this year, down from the prediction of -0.1 percent made in September. Prices are seen rising 0.2 percent in 2014 and 0.4 in 2015. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

