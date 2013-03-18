FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss government sees confidence returning to economy
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 18, 2013 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Swiss government sees confidence returning to economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* SECO keeps 2013 growth view at 1.3 pct

* Ups 2014 growth forecast to 2.1 pct from 2.0 pct

* Cuts inflation forecasts for 2013 to 0.1 pct from 0.2 pct

* Risks still present despite revival of confidence

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy is benefiting from signs of a recovery in the global economy and upbeat sentiment on global financial markets, the government said on Monday as it slightly revised up its outlook for 2014 growth.

“The latest economic surveys indicate a more positive mood on a broad front over recent months,” economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.

“In view of the continuing stability in the domestic economy and a brighter outlook for exports, the opportunities for a further increase in economic growth during the course of this and next year look good.”

The SECO stuck to a forecast for 1.3 percent growth for 2013 and increased its outlook for 2014 to 2.1 percent from the 2 percent it predicted in December.

It forecast consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent this year, down from a prediction of 0.2 percent made in December, and confirmed a prediction for inflation of just 0.2 percent next year. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.