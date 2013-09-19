FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss government sees brighter outlook for Swiss economy
September 19, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss government sees brighter outlook for Swiss economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy is benefiting from strong domestic demand and should stage a further recovery as the outlook for the euro zone brightens, the government said on Thursday, as it raised its outlook for 2013 growth.

“The international environment has improved slightly for the Swiss economy during the course of 2013. For the first time since several years upward risks are more likely to occur,” economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.

“Stronger demand from key Swiss sales markets would give the export industry an additional impetus and would give the export industry and additional impetus and could further accelerate the recovery in the Swiss economy.”

It noted, however, a disparity between robust domestic economy, supported by strong private consumption and the slow recovery of the country’s export sector, which has been held back by a weak euro zone and a slowdown in emerging markets.

The SECO raised its forecast for growth in 2013 to 1.8 percent from the 1.4 percent predicted in June and also lifted its outlook for 2014 to 2.3 percent compared to 2.1 percent previously.

It stuck to its forecast for consumer prices to fall by 0.1 percent this year and raised its prediction for inflation of 0.3 percent, up from the 0.2 percent forecast in June. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

