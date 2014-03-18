FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss government sees economy gathering steam in next two years
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 18, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss government sees economy gathering steam in next two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy will likely strengthen in the next two years, the government said on Tuesday, as it confirmed its outlook for 2015 growth.

“The economic upturn in Switzerland is likely to gain in strength and to broaden in 2014 and 2015 - with positive contributions both from exports and the domestic economy,” economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.

The SECO revised down its growth forecast slightly to 2.2 percent for 2014 from a previously forecast 2.3 percent, and kept its outlook for 2015 unchanged at the 2.7 percent it predicted in December.

It forecast consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent this year, down from a prediction of 0.2 percent made in December, and predicted inflation of 0.4 percent next year. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.