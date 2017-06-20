ZURICH, June 20 The Swiss government cut its
outlook for 2017 economic growth in its latest forecast on
Tuesday, adding it expected inflation to remain subdued.
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said it
expected economic growth of 1.4 percent in 2017, below the
forecast of 1.6 percent it gave in March.
"The slight downward adjustment compared with the previous
forecast takes into account the more sluggish growth seen in the
first quarter. Economic growth is expected to accelerate
substantially throughout the year due to favourable economic
conditions at an international level and thanks to the continued
strong sentiment indicators," SECO said.
SECO kept its forecast for gross domestic product to expand
1.9 percent in 2018.
Inflation was forecast to be 0.5 percent in 2017 and 0.2
percent in 2018, compared to its earlier view of 0.5 percent and
0.3 percent. Anticipated rent reductions should weigh on 2018
price increases, it said.
The Swiss National Bank last week said it expected Swiss
economic growth of around 1.5 percent this year, with inflation
rising to 1.0 percent by 2019 from 0.3 percent this year.
"There still remains a significant amount of political risk
in connection with the USA's stance on trade and fiscal policy
and the implementation of the Brexit referendum. If these risks
materialise, they would, however, not be likely to have an
impact on Switzerland until the second half of the forecast
period," SECO said.
It also cited "additional uncertainty" in Italy ahead of a
general election.
"After the failure of the electoral reform, political
instability is a possible threat. The associated risks must not
be underestimated given the high level of government debt borne
by this key member of the euro and the ongoing fragility of its
banking sector," it said.
"The Swiss franc could end up being pushed up sharply if the
European debt crisis were to flare up again or the situation in
the banking sector worsen significantly, with considerable
consequences for the Swiss economy."
