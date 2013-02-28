FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss economy falters less than expected in fourth quarter
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Swiss economy falters less than expected in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The growth of the Swiss economy slowed to 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, but was still healthier than most analysts had predicted, data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a quarterly growth rate of 0.0 percent after the Swiss National Bank warned it expected a significant cooling in the period following better-than-expected growth of 0.6 percent in the third quarter.

Year-on-year, gross domestic product rose 1.4 percent, beating forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent in a Reuters poll and from a revised 1.2 percent growth in the previous three months, the State Secretariat for Economics said.

The growth figures add to a raft of other recent upbeat economic data suggesting the Swiss economy is turning the corner. The SNB forecast in December that the economy should grow 1 to 1.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

