Private consumption props up Swiss economy in third quarter

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s economy grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months, twice as fast as expected and helped by private consumption and exports of chemical and pharmaceutical products, data showed on Wednesday.

Quarterly growth was the fastest over the last year and marked a pick-up after the economy virtually stalled in the second quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast third-quarter growth of 0.3 percent.

Gross domestic product rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year, ahead of expectations for 1.4 percent and up from a revised 1.6 percent in the prior quarter, the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.

Robust chemicals and pharmaceuticals exports and strong increases in sales to Asia and North America helped the Swiss export industry in October.

However, the picture remains mixed and other economic indicators have been more downbeat. The Swiss economy’s leading indicator slipped in November, suggesting household spending could slow in the winter months and dampen growth.

While Switzerland’s manufacturing sector contributed to economic growth in the third quarter, other data shows the private sector expanded at a slower pace in November as order books shrank and prices fell.

The Swiss government and central bank have slashed growth forecasts, citing increased geopolitical risks and a gloomier outlook for the euro zone - Switzerland’s biggest trading partner.

SECO switched its calculation method to the European System of National Accounts (ESA) 2010 in September, revising up its second-quarter growth figure to 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter from 0 percent originally.