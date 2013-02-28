FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.2 percent in Q4 vs Q3
#Switzerland Market Report
February 28, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.2 percent in Q4 vs Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by a
better-than-expected 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the
previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
(SECO) said on Thursday.
    The year-on-year increase was 1.4 percent.
    
                                 Q4          Q3
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.2         0.6 (0.6)*
 GDP change y/y, real pct        1.4         1.2 (1.4)*
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported.
      
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
             Q/Q         Y/Y
 Median      0.0         0.9
 Low         -0.3        0.6
 High        0.2         1.2
 
    For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra 
users can click on:
    www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en
    
    BACKGROUND 
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

