FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.6 percent in Q1 2013 vs Q4 2012
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 30, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.6 percent in Q1 2013 vs Q4 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.6
percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.
    The year-on-year increase was 1.1 percent.
    
                                 Q1          Q4
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.6         0.3 (0.2)*
 GDP change y/y, real pct        1.1         1.4 (1.4)*
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported.
      
    Q/Q FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
 Median      0.2
 Low         0.1
 High        0.3
    Y/Y FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:    
 Median      0.9
 Low         0.8
 High        1.1
    
    For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra 
users can click on:
    www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en
    
    BACKGROUND 
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.