TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.5 percent in Q2 vs first quarter
#Switzerland Market Report
September 3, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.5 percent in Q2 vs first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.5
percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.
    The year-on-year increase was 2.5 percent.
    
                                 Q           Q1
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.5         0.6 
 GDP change y/y, real pct        2.5         1.2 (1.1)*
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported.
      
Q/Q FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
 Median      0.3
 Low         -0.1
 High        0.5
 Y/Y FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
 Median      1.7
 Low         1.1
 High        2.0
 
    For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra 
users can click on:
    www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en
    
    BACKGROUND 
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
