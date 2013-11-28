FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.5 percent in Q3 vs Q2
#Switzerland Market Report
November 28, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.5 percent in Q3 vs Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.5
percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.
    The year-on-year increase was 1.9 percent.
    
                                 Q3          Q2
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.5         0.5 (0.5)*
 GDP change y/y, real pct        1.9         2.5 (2.5)*
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported.
      
   Q/Q FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Median      0.4
 Low         0.3
 High        0.5
   Y/Y FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Median      1.7
 Low         1.7
 High        1.8
    
    For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra 
users can click on:
    www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en
    
    BACKGROUND 
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

