TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.2 percent in Q4 vs Q3
#Switzerland Market Report
February 27, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.2 percent in Q4 vs Q3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.2
percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.
    The year-on-year increase was 1.7 percent.    
                                 Q4          Q3
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.2         0.5 (0.5)*
 GDP change y/y, real pct        1.7         2.1 (1.9)*
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported.
      
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
    Q/Q
 Median      0.4
 Low         0.0
 High        0.6
 
    Y/Y
 Median      2.0
 Low         1.6
 High        2.1
    
    KEY FIGURES
    Quarterly percentage changes, real
                               Q4 2013  Q3 2013   Q4 2012
 Overall                       0.2      0.5       0.4
 Private consumption           0.7      0.2       0.8
                                                  
 Government consumption        0.6      1.2       0.7
 Gross capital investment      1.5      0.5       -0.1
                                                  
 - Capital equipment inv.      1.5      -0.3      -0.8
 - Construction inv.           1.5      1.5       0.7
 Exports                       0.9      0.0       1.7
 Imports                       3.5      -1.1      -0.1
 
    
    Year-on-year percentage changes, real
    
                               Q4 2013  Q3 2013   Q4 2012
 Overall                       1.7      2.1       1.6
 Private consumption           1.9      2.0       2.7
                                                  
 Government consumption        3.0      3.0       3.1
 Gross capital investment      4.3      2.3       -1.3
                                                  
 - Capital equipment inv.      3.2      1.2       -1.4
 - Construction inv.           5.7      3.3       -1.0
 Exports                       1.6      2.2       3.6
 Imports                       4.4      -0.9      3.8
 
    KEY POINTS FROM THE SURVEY
    * "On the expenditure side, positive contributions to
growth in GDP came in particular from consumption and gross
fixed investments, whilst the balance of trade in goods and
services had a negative impact."
    * "On the production side of the GDP, the main contribution
to GDP-growth came from the wholesale sector."   
    
    
    MARKET REACTION
    MARKET REACTION 
  

    
    BACKGROUND 
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
