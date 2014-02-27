TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.2 percent in Q4 vs Q3

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday. The year-on-year increase was 1.7 percent. Q4 Q3 GDP change q/q, real pct 0.2 0.5 (0.5)* GDP change y/y, real pct 1.7 2.1 (1.9)* * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported. FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Q/Q Median 0.4 Low 0.0 High 0.6 Y/Y Median 2.0 Low 1.6 High 2.1 KEY FIGURES Quarterly percentage changes, real Q4 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2012 Overall 0.2 0.5 0.4 Private consumption 0.7 0.2 0.8 Government consumption 0.6 1.2 0.7 Gross capital investment 1.5 0.5 -0.1 - Capital equipment inv. 1.5 -0.3 -0.8 - Construction inv. 1.5 1.5 0.7 Exports 0.9 0.0 1.7 Imports 3.5 -1.1 -0.1 Year-on-year percentage changes, real Q4 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2012 Overall 1.7 2.1 1.6 Private consumption 1.9 2.0 2.7 Government consumption 3.0 3.0 3.1 Gross capital investment 4.3 2.3 -1.3 - Capital equipment inv. 3.2 1.2 -1.4 - Construction inv. 5.7 3.3 -1.0 Exports 1.6 2.2 3.6 Imports 4.4 -0.9 3.8 KEY POINTS FROM THE SURVEY * "On the expenditure side, positive contributions to growth in GDP came in particular from consumption and gross fixed investments, whilst the balance of trade in goods and services had a negative impact." * "On the production side of the GDP, the main contribution to GDP-growth came from the wholesale sector." MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or <0#FES:>. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...