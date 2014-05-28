FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.5 percent in Q1 vs Q4
#Switzerland Market Report
May 28, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.5 percent in Q1 vs Q4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.5
percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Wednesday.
    The year-on-year increase was 2.0 percent.
    
                                 Q1          Q4
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.5         0.2 (0.2)
 GDP change y/y, real pct        2.0         1.7 (1.7)
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported.
      
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
    Q/Q
 Median      0.6
 Low         0.3
 High        0.8
 
    Y/Y
    
 Median      1.9
 Low         1.7
 High        2.5
    KEY FIGURES
    Quarterly percentage changes, real
                      Q1     Q4     Q1
                      2014   2013   2013
 Overall              0.5    0.2    0.6
 Private consumption  0.1    0.7    0.7
                                    
 Government           -0.8   0.3    1.1
 consumption                        
 Gross capital        0.5    1.8    -0.1
 investment                         
 - Capital equipment  -1.5   1.2    -0.9
 inv.                               
 - Construction inv.  2.7    2.5    0.8
                                    
 Exports              2.2    1.0    -0.8
 Imports              -1.6   3.1    -0.3
 
    
    Year-on-year percentage changes, real
    
                      Q1     Q4     Q1
                      2014   2013   2013
 Overall              2.0    1.7    1.4
 Private consumption  1.2    1.9    2.4
                                    
 Government           0.5    2.6    3.6
 consumption                        
 Gross capital        7.1    4.3    -1.0
 investment                         
 - Capital equipment  3.6    3.2    -5.4
 inv.                               
 - Construction inv.  11.5   5.7    5.6 
                                    
 Exports              5.3    1.6    0.2
 Imports              2.5    4.8    -0.2
 
KEY POINTS FROM THE SURVEY
 "On the expenditure side, positive contributions to GDP growth
came in particular from the balance of trade in goods and
services as well as investments in construction."
    "On the production side (development of value added by
sector) the main contributions to GDP growth came from industry,
the wholesale sector and financial services, leading to a rise
in GDP of 2.0 percent compared with the 1st quarter 2013."


    For more information, click on:
    here
    
MARKET REACTION
For any market reaction, click on CHF=, EURCHF= or 0#FES:.


BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on... LEN-RTRS-MCE-CH
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...LEN-RTRS-SNB-CH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
