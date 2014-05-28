TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.5 percent in Q1 vs Q4

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Wednesday. The year-on-year increase was 2.0 percent. Q1 Q4 GDP change q/q, real pct 0.5 0.2 (0.2) GDP change y/y, real pct 2.0 1.7 (1.7) * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported. FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Q/Q Median 0.6 Low 0.3 High 0.8 Y/Y Median 1.9 Low 1.7 High 2.5 KEY FIGURES Quarterly percentage changes, real Q1 Q4 Q1 2014 2013 2013 Overall 0.5 0.2 0.6 Private consumption 0.1 0.7 0.7 Government -0.8 0.3 1.1 consumption Gross capital 0.5 1.8 -0.1 investment - Capital equipment -1.5 1.2 -0.9 inv. - Construction inv. 2.7 2.5 0.8 Exports 2.2 1.0 -0.8 Imports -1.6 3.1 -0.3 Year-on-year percentage changes, real Q1 Q4 Q1 2014 2013 2013 Overall 2.0 1.7 1.4 Private consumption 1.2 1.9 2.4 Government 0.5 2.6 3.6 consumption Gross capital 7.1 4.3 -1.0 investment - Capital equipment 3.6 3.2 -5.4 inv. - Construction inv. 11.5 5.7 5.6 Exports 5.3 1.6 0.2 Imports 2.5 4.8 -0.2 KEY POINTS FROM THE SURVEY "On the expenditure side, positive contributions to GDP growth came in particular from the balance of trade in goods and services as well as investments in construction." "On the production side (development of value added by sector) the main contributions to GDP growth came from industry, the wholesale sector and financial services, leading to a rise in GDP of 2.0 percent compared with the 1st quarter 2013." For more information, click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on CHF=, EURCHF= or 0#FES:. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... LEN-RTRS-MCE-CH For recent Swiss National Bank comments...LEN-RTRS-SNB-CH