TABLE-Swiss GDP unchanged in Q2 vs Q1

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swiss economic output was unchanged in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday. The year-on-year increase was 0.6 percent. Q2 Q1 GDP change q/q, real pct 0.0 0.5 (0.5)* GDP change y/y, real pct 0.6 2.1 (2.0)* * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported. FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median 1.7 Low 1.2 High 1.8 Q/Q Median 0.5 Low 0.3 High 0.7 For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en