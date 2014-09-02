FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss GDP unchanged in Q2 vs Q1
#Switzerland Market Report
September 2, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss GDP unchanged in Q2 vs Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swiss economic output was
unchanged in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.
    The year-on-year increase was 0.6 percent.
    
                                 Q2          Q1
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.0         0.5 (0.5)*
 GDP change y/y, real pct        0.6         2.1 (2.0)*
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported.
      
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
    Y/Y
 Median      1.7
 Low         1.2
 High        1.8
 
    Q/Q    
 Median      0.5
 Low         0.3
 High        0.7
    
    For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra 
users can click on:
    www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en
    
    BACKGROUND 
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

