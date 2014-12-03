FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.6 percent in Q3 vs Q2
#Switzerland Market Report
December 3, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.6 percent in Q3 vs Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.6
percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Wednesday.
    The year-on-year increase was 1.9 percent.
    
                                 Q3          Q2
 GDP change q/q, real pct        0.6         0.3 (0.2)*
 GDP change y/y, real pct        1.9         1.6 (1.4)*
                                             
 
    * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was 
originally reported. The SECO switched its calculation method to
the European System of National Accounts (ESA) 2010 in
September. It revised up its orginally reported second-quarter
growth figures to 0.2 percent from 0.0 percent on the quarter,
and to 1.4 percent from 0.6 percent on the year.                
    
      
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
    Q/Q
 Median      0.3
 Low         0.1
 High        0.5
 
        Y/Y
 Median      1.4
 Low         1.3
 High        1.7
    
    For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra 
users can click on:
    www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en
    
    BACKGROUND 
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
