#Switzerland Market Report
August 29, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss leading indicator rebounds in August following summer dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A Swiss leading indicator rebounded in August from a dip last month on a pickup in manufacturing and consumption, a survey of the country’s economic mood showed on Friday.

The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance of the Swiss economy in about six months’ time, rose to 99.5 points in August from a revised 97.9 points last month. It is still below the long-term average of 100 points.

The indicator beat analyst expectations for a fall to 97.8 points in a Reuters poll.

“The positive impulses come from manufacturing and consumption-related indicators,” KOF economists said in a statement. “Also, indicators for the international environment positively contribute to the increase of the barometer, albeit to a lesser extent.”

Switzerland’s exports rose in July, data from the Federal Customs Office showed earlier this month, driven by chemical and pharmaceutical products, and a pickup in demand from Europe. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

