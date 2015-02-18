Swiss investor sentiment plunges after removal of cap on franc

ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swiss ZEW investor sentiment posted its biggest monthly drop in the history of the indicator in February, after the Swiss National Bank’s removal of its cap on the value of the franc blackened the outlook for the economy.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) shocked financial markets last month by scrapping its 1.20 per euro cap on the franc, sending the currency soaring, Swiss stocks plunging and experts predicting recession for the export-reliant economy.

Swiss ZEW investor sentiment plummeted by 62.2 points in February to -73.0 points, data from Credit Suisse, which issues the data in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, showed on Wednesday.

“This nosedive - the biggest monthly drop in the history of the indicator - shows that the financial analysts surveyed are forecasting a much worse performance for Switzerland’s economy than before in the aftermath of the removal of the EUR/CHF exchange-rate floor,” Credit Suisse said in a statement. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Maria Sheahan)