Analysts see Swiss Libor staying negative in next 12 months-ZEW

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s benchmark interest rate will remain in negative territory for the next year, a survey of analysts by Credit Suisse and the German ZEW economic research institute showed on Wednesday.

The Swiss National Bank removed its 1.20 per euro cap on the Swiss franc on Jan. 15, triggering a surge in the currency and raising concerns for Switzerland’s export-reliant economy.

The central bank also lowered its target range for the three-month Swiss franc Libor to -1.25 to -0.25 percent and increased a charge on cash deposits it holds for commercial banks to try to discourage short-term inflows into the Swiss franc.

Eighty-three percent of respondents to a question on Libor forecast the three-month rate to remain somewhere between -1 percent to 0 percent in 12 months’ time, the study showed.

The midpoint of the SNB’s current target range, -0.75 percent, was the most frequently cited rate, suggesting respondents expect the bank to keep rates on hold.

Only 5 percent of respondents saw the rate falling below -1 percent, while 12 percent expect it to return to positive territory in a year, the survey said.

The SNB said in March its benchmark interest rate target, which it held unchanged, is set to remain in negative territory for the time being. (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Gareth Jones)