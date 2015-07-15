Expectations rise for Swiss franc appreciation against euro -ZEW

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Expectations the Swiss franc, which the central bank has repeatedly called overvalued, will strengthen against the euro rose in July although this remains the minority view among analysts, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Switzerland’s export-reliant economy is hamstrung by its strong currency, which surged after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly dropped a cap on the franc’s value versus the euro earlier this year.

The SNB’s monetary policy is now almost exclusively devoted to weakening the franc in order to protect Swiss companies.

Some 27 percent of analysts polled by Credit Suisse and German economic research institute ZEW expect the franc to appreciate against the euro, up 4 points since June.

Slightly more respondents -- 32 percent -- believe the Swiss currency will depreciate, down 3.5 points since last month. Just over 40 percent believe the value of the franc will stay constant.

Since the SNB stunned financial markets in January by lifting its 1.20 franc per euro currency cap, the franc has stabalised at around 1.04 francs per euro.

The ZEW survey also found economic views worsened for the first time since February, immediately after the central bank freed the currency.

Switzerland’s ZEW slid to -5.4 points in July, said Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the ZEW.

“The general economic outlook for Switzerland has thus dimmed again for the first time since February 2015,” the survey said. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Catherine Evans)