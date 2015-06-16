Swiss government trims growth forecasts, warns on Greece

ZURICH, June 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss government trimmed its growth forecasts for this year and next on a strong franc sparked by a January policy move by the country’s central bank, and cautioned on fallout to the currency if Greece fails to reach a deal with its creditors.

Talks between Greece and its creditors aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit foundered, prompting one European official to say the time had come to prepare for a “state of emergency”.

Uncertainty over the Greek crisis has caused a flight into the Swiss franc -- seen as a haven currency from crisis - which the central bank in Switzerland has moved to discourage.

“If an extreme solution were envisaged, the risk and uncertainty relating to the short-term progression of the exchange rate of the Swiss franc to the euro must be taken seriously,” economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

SECO said it sees growth this year at 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent next, from 0.9 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2016 previously.

SECO’s forecasts come ahead of Thursday’s regular monetary policy meeting for the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

The SNB stunned financial markets on Jan. 15 when it abandoned its cap on the value of the franc against the euro, sending the Swiss currency surging and stoking fears for Switzerland’s export-reliant economy.

Last week, Switzerland’s KOF economic research institute said it expects the Swiss economy to grow by 0.4 percent in 2015 and by 1.3 percent in 2016, a slight upward revision from its previous forecasts.