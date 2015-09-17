FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss government ups 2015 growth forecast
September 17, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss government ups 2015 growth forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Thursday upped its economic growth forecast for 2015 but cautioned that a continued recovery in the euro zone was crucial to the Alpine nation’s prospects.

The State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said it now sees growth this year of 0.9 percent, from a previous estimate of 0.8 percent for 2015. It trimmed its 2016 estimate to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent.

It also pegged inflation at -1.1 percent in 2015, down from -1.0 percent previously, and 0.1 percent in 2016, down from 0.3 percent.

“A key prerequisite for an improvement in the economic situation is that the global economy remains on an upward course and, in particular, that the Euro zone is able to continue its recovery,” economists for SECO said in a statement.

SECO’s forecasts come ahead of Thursday’s regular monetary policy meeting of the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

Switzerland’s economy grew unexpectedly in the second quarter, narrowly skirting a recession as exporters weathered a strong franc better than some had expected. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
