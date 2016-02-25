FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss industrial orders extend fall as strong franc weighs
#Switzerland Market Report
February 25, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss industrial orders extend fall as strong franc weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New orders to Switzerland’s industrial sector fell 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter as the strong Swiss franc continued to hurt manufacturers’ competitiveness in Europe, official data released on Thursday showed.

Orders fell every quarter last year after the Swiss National Bank shocked markets in January 2015 by abandoning a cap of 1.20 francs per euro it had defended for more than three years to shield the export-oriented economy from an overvalued currency.

This made the euro plunge against the franc, causing exports to its main trading partners to become more expensive. After recovering this year to over 1.11 francs, the has euro weakened again to around 1.09 francs.

The year-on-year orders drop in the final quarter was even worse than the downwardly revised 6.7 percent decline in the third quarter.

Industrial output fell 4.5 percent and sales dropped 7.1 percent year on year -- both worse than in the third quarter -- while the existing inventory of orders on hand rose 2.6 percent.

Many Swiss manufacturers have slashed costs, asked staff to work longer hours and accepted smaller margins in a bid to keep up sales momentum in a campaign that SNB officials have said will ultimately make manufacturers even more competitive. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
