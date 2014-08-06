Swiss consumer prices flat on the year in July

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices were unchanged in July from a year ago according to data on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of the Swiss National Bank’s cap on the franc.

The central bank imposed a lid on the franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011. Strong demand was driving up the safe-haven currency, hurting the country’s exporters and threatening to snuff out price growth.

Nearly three years on, deflation fears remain. Wednesday’s data from the Federal Statistics Office showed prices were flat on the year in July, as economists had predicted in a Reuters poll. Prices fell 0.4 percent month-on-month.

Consumer prices were also unchanged year-on-year in June but fell 0.1 percent from the previous month.

Annual summer sales were the main reason for the monthly drop in July, although prices for overnight stays and furniture also declined, the statistics office said.

“Inflation is quite stable, and I don’t expect to see any major moves in coming months,” said Alessandro Bee, a Zurich-based economist with Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin.

The price of imported goods fell by 0.7 percent compared with last year, though domestic prices rose 0.3 percent, suggesting weaker price growth does not mean a lacklustre Swiss economy, according to economists.

Falling import prices tends to spur consumer spending, as Swiss households have more buying power in francs.

At its June policy meeting, the SNB raised its inflation forecast for 2014 to 0.1 percent from a previous 0.0 percent, but trimmed its inflation forecasts for 2015 and 2016 to 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The Swiss central bank also stuck with its policy of capping the franc and said it was ready to take further steps if necessary after the European Central Bank eased its own policies. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Catherine Evans)