Swiss consumer prices fall year-on-year for first time in 7 months

ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell from a year ago for the first time in seven months in September, data showed on Tuesday, dragged down by a drop in the cost of imports and tumbling oil prices.

Consumer prices fell 0.1 percent from a year ago in September, the Federal Statistics Office said, the first negative reading since February. Prices were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month.

Deflationary pressure came from abroad, with the price of goods imported by Switzerland falling by 1.2 percent compared to the same month last year, while domestic goods prices posted growth of 0.3 percent.

The Swiss National bank was seen as unlikely to respond to the headline fall in prices as long as domestic prices hold up. The bank set a cap on the Swiss franc in September 2011 precisely to fight the threat of deflation.

“This is just a marginal drop below zero level... Overall this shouldn’t be over-interpreted,” Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron said. “We still don’t expect the SNB to depart from its monetary policy.”

Much of the outside pressure came from the euro zone, Switzerland’s biggest trading partner, where inflation slowed again in September to 0.3 percent year-on-year, according to a first estimate. This is well below 1 percent in what the European Central Bank calls its “danger zone”.

A sharp drop in oil prices also weighed on Swiss price growth, with Brent crude oil falling by 8.3 percent in September, the sharpest monthly drop since May 2012. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)