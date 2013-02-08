FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.4 pct in Jan
February 8, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.4 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in January from 3.3
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.1 percent after 3.0 percent in the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                Jan '13     Dec '12     Jan '12 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*      3.4         3.3         3.1
 Jobless rate adj. pct**       3.1         3.0         3.1
                                                    
 Registered unemployed       148,158     142,309     134,317
                                                    
 Job vacancies                14,559      13,722      17,471
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.4
 High          3.5
 Low           3.3
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.1
 High          3.3
 Low           3.1
 

  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
    BACKGROUND
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
