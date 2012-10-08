FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate steady at 2.8 pct in Sept.
October 8, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate steady at 2.8 pct in Sept.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate held
steady at a non-seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in September,
the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on xxday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 2.9 percent, also unchanged from the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                Sept. 12    Aug. 12      Sept. 11
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   2.8         2.8         2.6
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    2.9         2.9         3.0
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      120, 347    119,823     111,344
                                                    
 Job vacancies              15, 770     16,562      19,435
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  
  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
    BACKGROUND
