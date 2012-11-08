FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 2.9 pct in Oct.
#Switzerland Market Report
November 8, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 2.9 pct in Oct.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in October from 2.8
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.0 percent after 2.9 percent in the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                Oct. '12    Sept. '12   Oct. '11 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   2.9         2.8         2.7
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.0         2.9         3.0
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      125,536     120,347     115,178
                                                    
 Job vacancies              15,726      15,770      18,750
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        2.9
 High          2.9
 Low           2.9
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.0
 High          3.0
 Low           2.9
 

  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
    BACKGROUND
