TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.1 pct in Nov
#Switzerland Market Report
December 6, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.1 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Zurich, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in November from 2.9
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.0 percent, unchanged from 3.0 percent in the previous
month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                                        
                            Nov '12     Oct '12     Nov '11
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.1         2.9         3.1
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.0         3.0         3.0
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      132,067     125,536     121,109
                                                    
 Job vacancies              15,876      15,726      17,395
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.1
 High          3.1
 Low           3.0
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.0
 High          3.1
 Low           3.0
 

  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
