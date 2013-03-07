TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate stable at 3.4 pct in Feb

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate was stable at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in February, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent, also in line with the previous month. KEY FIGURES Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.4 3.4 3.4 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.1 3.1 3.1 Registered unemployed 146,001 148,158 133,154 Job vacancies 16,035 14,559 18,403 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.4 High 3.5 Low 3.4 Adjusted: Median 3.1 High 3.2 Low 3.1 For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 percent. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...