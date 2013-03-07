FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate stable at 3.4 pct in Feb
March 7, 2013

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate stable at 3.4 pct in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate was
stable at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in February, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.1 percent, also in line with the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                Feb 2013    Jan 2013    Feb 2012 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.4         3.4         3.4
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.1         3.1         3.1
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      146,001     148,158     133,154
                                                    
 Job vacancies              16,035      14,559      18,403
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.4
 High          3.5
 Low           3.4
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.1
 High          3.2
 Low           3.1
 
  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

