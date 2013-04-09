FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.2 pct in March
#Switzerland Market Report
April 9, 2013

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.2 pct in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in March from 3.4
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood unchanged on the previous month at 3.1 percent.
     
 KEY FIGURES                March 2013  Feb 2013    March 2012
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.2         3.4         3.2
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.1         3.1         3.1
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      138,993     146,001     126,392
                                                    
 Job vacancies              16,022      16,035      17,862
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.3
 High          3.4
 Low           3.2
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.1
 High          3.2
 Low           3.1
 

  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
    BACKGROUND
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
