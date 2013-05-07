TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.1 pct in April

May 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in April from 3.2 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent after 3.1 percent in the previous month. KEY FIGURES April 2013 March 2013 April 2012 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.1 3.2 2.8 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.1 3.1 3.1 Registered unemployed 135,851 138,993 123,158 Job vacancies 16,135 16,022 18,306 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.1 High 3.2 Low 3.1 Adjusted: Median 3.1 High 3.1 Low 3.1 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)