TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 2.9 pct in June

ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in June from 3.0 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, the same as in the previous month. KEY FIGURES JUNE 2013 MAY 2013 JUNE 2012 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 2.9 3.0 2.7 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 2.9 Registered unemployed 126,498 131,290 114,868 Job vacancies 14,647 14,808 17,493 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.0 High 3.0 Low 2.9 Adjusted: Median 3.2 High 3.2 Low 3.1 For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.2 percent.