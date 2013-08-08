TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3 pct in July

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3 percent in July from 2.9 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged on the previous month. KEY FIGURES JULY 2013 JUNE 2013 JULY 2012 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3 2.9 2.7 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 2.9 Registered unemployed 128,516 126,498 116,294 Job vacancies 14,037 14,647 17,112 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 2.9 High 2.9 Low 2.9 Adjusted: Median 3.2 High 3.2 Low 3.1 For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 percent. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...