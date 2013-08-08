FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3 pct in July
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 8, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3 percent in July from 2.9 percent
in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs said on Thursday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged on the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                JULY 2013   JUNE 2013   JULY 2012 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3           2.9         2.7
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         2.9
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      128,516     126,498     116,294
                                                    
 Job vacancies              14,037      14,647      17,112
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        2.9
 High          2.9
 Low           2.9
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2
 High          3.2
 Low           3.1
 

  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.