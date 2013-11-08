FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.1 pct in October
#Switzerland Market Report
November 8, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.1 pct in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October from 3.0
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, the sames as the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                OCT 2013    SEPT 2013   OCT 2012 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.1         3.0         2.9
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.0
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      133,443     131,072     125,536
                                                    
 Job vacancies              12,982      14,235      15,726
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
