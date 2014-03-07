FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate at 3.5 pct in Feb
March 7, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate at 3.5 pct in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate was
steady at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in February
compared to the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, also unchanged from the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                FEB 2014    JAN 2014    FEB 2013 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.5         3.5         3.4
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.1
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      149,259     153,260     146,001
                                                    
 Job vacancies              14,042      12,296      16,035
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    

       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
