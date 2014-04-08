FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.3 pct in March
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 8, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.3 pct in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in March from 3.5
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                MAR '14     FEB '14     MAR '13 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.3         3.5         3.2
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.1
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      142,846     149,259     138,993
                                                    
 Job vacancies              14,741      14,042      16,022
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.3 pct
 High          3.4 pct
 Low           3.3 pct
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2 pct
 High          3.2 pct
 Low           3.1 pct
 
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.