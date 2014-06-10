FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.0 pct in May
June 10, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.0 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in May from 3.2 percent
in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs said on Tuesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
remained at 3.2 percent compared with the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                May '14     April '14   May '13 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.0         3.2         3.0
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.2
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      130,310     137,087     131,290
                                                    
 Job vacancies              13,157      14,088      14,808
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.1 pct
 High          3.1 pct
 Low           3.0 pct
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2 pct
 High          3.2 pct
 Low           3.1 pct
 

  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
