TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.0 pct in May

ZURICH, June 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in May from 3.2 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent compared with the previous month. KEY FIGURES May '14 April '14 May '13 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.0 3.2 3.0 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2 Registered unemployed 130,310 137,087 131,290 Job vacancies 13,157 14,088 14,808 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.1 pct High 3.1 pct Low 3.0 pct Adjusted: Median 3.2 pct High 3.2 pct Low 3.1 pct For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 percent. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...