TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 2.9 pct in June

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in June from 3.0 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent after 3.2 percent in the previous month. KEY FIGURES June '14 May '14 June '13 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 2.9 3.0 2.9 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2 Registered unemployed 126,632 130,310 126,498 Job vacancies 14,211 13,157 14,647 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 2.9 pct High 3.0 pct Low 2.9 pct Adjusted: Median 3.2 pct High 3.2 pct Low 3.1 pct