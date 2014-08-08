FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate unchanged at 2.9 pct in July
August 8, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, August 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate was
unchanged from the previous month at a non-seasonally adjusted
2.9 percent in July, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
said on Friday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, the same as in the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                July '14    June '14    July '13 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   2.9         2.9         3.0
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.2
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      127,054     126,632     128,516
                                                    
 Job vacancies              13,240      14,211      14,037
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German: 
  
here
    
       
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:           
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        
 High          
 Low           
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2
 High          3.2
 Low           3.1
 

       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

