TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate unchanged at 3.0 pct in Sept
#Switzerland Market Report
October 8, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate unchanged at 3.0 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 8(Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate was
unchanged in September from the previous month at a
non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, also unchanged from the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                Sept '14    Aug '14     Sept '13 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.0         3.0         3.0
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.2
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      129,965     128,434     131,072
                                                    
 Job vacancies              11,045      11,113      14,235
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.0
 High          3.0
 Low           3.0
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2
 High          3.2
 Low           3.1
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
