TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up slightly at 3.2 pct in Nov

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate edged higher to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in November from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent, flat from the the previous month. KEY FIGURES Nov '14 Oct' 14 Nov '13 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.2 3.1 3.2 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.1 3.1 3.2 Registered unemployed 136,552 132,397 139,073 Job vacancies 10,545 11,076 11,568 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Adjusted: Median 3.2 High 3.2 Low 3.1 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...