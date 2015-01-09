FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.4 pct in December
January 9, 2015

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.4 pct in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in December from 3.2
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, the same as in the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                DEC '14     NOV '14     DEC '13 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.4         3.2         3.5
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2 (3.1)   3.2
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      147,369     136,552     149,437
                                                    
 Job vacancies              8,791       10,545      9,745
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
    BACKGROUND
