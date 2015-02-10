FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.5 pct in Jan
February 10, 2015

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.5 pct in Jan

ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate rose
slightly to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in January
from 3.4 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat
for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.1 percent, unchanged to the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                JAN '15     DEC '14      JAN '14
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.5         3.4         3.5 
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.1         3.1         3.2
                                        (previous   
                                        3.2)        
 Registered unemployed      150,946     147,369     153,260
                                                    
 Job vacancies              9,672         8,791      12,296 
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
